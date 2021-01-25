Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

When will everyone have access to COVID vaccine? Biden says this spring

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) – At a press conference Monday, President Joe Biden said he believes anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by this spring.

“I think it will be this spring,” he said. “But it’s going to be a logistical challenge that exceeds anything we’ve ever tried in this country.”

He said he feels “confident” that by summer, “we’ll be on our way toward heading toward herd immunity and increasing access for people who aren’t first on the list, all the way going down to children.”

“I feel good about where we’re going and I think we can get it done,” he added.

Time, he acknowledged, “is of the essence” in getting the 328 million residents of the U.S. vaccinated.

Yet Biden said he is “optimistic that we will have enough vaccines.”

Going into office, he said he was unaware how much of the vaccine was available, but that information he now possesses.

He also said that he’s gotten “commitments from some of the producers that they will produce more vaccines in a relatively short period of time.”

Biden said he was confident “that we will be in a position within the next three weeks or so to be vaccinating people at the range of a million a day or in excess of that.”

As part of his COVID-19 plan, Biden has said he intends to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days of office.

As of Sunday, the U.S. had administered 21.85 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to CDC data.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular