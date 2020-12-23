Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? A new tool helps determine allocation in each state

by: Becky Willeke

An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines at the medical center, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Wake Forest Baptist received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday morning. Ten employees received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday. Additional employees will be given the vaccine in the coming days. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

ST. LOUIS- The COVID-19 vaccine is rolling out across the country and frontline health care workers and those living and working in long-term care facilities are among the first to receive the vaccination. That has many others wondering when they can roll up a sleeve.

The Vaccine Allocation Planner for COVID-19 is a data-driven tool developed by Ariadne Labs and Surgo Foundation.

The Vaccine Allocation Planner for COVID-19 helps state and county leaders estimate the size of the populations in every county of the US and the percent vaccine coverage achievable under various scenarios

However, it can also help you get an idea where you may fit in to the vaccine distribution in your state.

