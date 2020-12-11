When Ameren Illinois customers will see a reduced bill

News

by: Monica Ryan

Posted: / Updated:

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Ameren Illinois residential customers will pay a reduced rate starting in 2021.

The plan was approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission. Ameren Illinois said their typical customer will save approximately $12 per year “on the delivery portion of their electric bill.”

This is approximately a $48.7 million overall reduction. It is the seventh overall rate decrease since the Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act was passed in 2011.

“Under performance-based ratemaking, Ameren Illinois is constructing a smarter electric infrastructure, reducing the number and duration of outages and keeping customer rates stable,” said Richard Mark, Chairman and President, Ameren Illinois.

