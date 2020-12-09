What is a Geomagnetic Storm and why does it allow us to see the Northern Lights?

News

by: Becky Willeke and John Fuller

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS- A Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in effect for part of the United States until December 11.

FOX2/KPLR meteorologist John Fuller explains a geomagnetic storm happens when the sun put out a solar flare, also known as a coronal ejection. He says the energy moves towards the earth and hits the earth’s magnetic field.

That shift in energy is what causes the colorful cosmic flares or auroras. Some also refer to these as the Northern Lights.

The cosmic flares may be able to be seen as far south as parts of Missouri and Illinois.

NOAA says the most intense disturbances will happen on Dec. 10th.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular