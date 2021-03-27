Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

What happens if you miss your second dose of the vaccine?

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

(NEXSTAR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend receiving your second COVID-19 vaccine dose three weeks after getting the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and one month after receiving the first Moderna shot.

But what happens if you miss your second vaccine appointment?

Don’t sweat — but act quickly to reschedule a second dose.

While the CDC recommends people get their second dose “as close to the recommended interval as possible,” there is a small grace period, a CDC spokesperson told Nexstar.

If you get your dose four days early, that’s okay, the agency said.

If you miss your second vaccine dose, you can receive it up to six weeks after the first dose, for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Why must you wait an interval to get your second dose? The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends the doses be spaced apart based off of clinical trials.

“These trials have shown the most efficacy in mRNA vaccines with the recommended two doses,” the CDC said.

After the first dose, you’re only somewhat protected from COVID. 

Studies have shown that a single shot of the Pfizer vaccine is 52-percent effective at preventing COVID-19 infection. 

The Moderna vaccine is thought to be 80.2-percent effective after a single dose, according to a document the vaccine manufacturer submitted to the FDA. 

After receiving two doses of either shot — and waiting two weeks for the second dose to kick in — you should be 95-percent protected from COVID-19.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular