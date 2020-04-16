Listen Now
Nick Digilio

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

West Virginia senators concerned about COVID-19’s impact on black lung clinics

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With the dangers coronavirus brings for people with existing lung issues, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is concerned about the country’s coal miners.

“These are some of the hardest-working people. They’ve given their life based on their patriotic duty, providing energy to the country as needed,” Manchin said.

Both Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito are working to ensure the black lung clinics many miners rely on for care remain open.

Black Lung Disease, also known as coal workers’ pneumoconiosis, impairs a person’s ability to breathe due to exposure to coal dust causing scarring the lungs.

“These are critical healthcare facilities for our state,” Capito said.

“They’re going to be able to stay operational, too,” Manchin said.

Capito says telehealth should be another good way to care for black lung patients, but there’s an issue holding them back.

“The problem we have is we don’t have the connectivity in a lot of areas to be able to serve this. So we’re also trying to get audio calls where the doctor can call you at your home,” Capito said.

Manchin is asking the Department of Labor and the Department of Health and Human Services for guidelines on the best ways to keep the black lung programs running.

“Get that to our black lung clinics so they can be maintained and stay in business,” Manchin said.

Manchin says answers about how the clinics should operate during the emergency and how miners’ benefits will be protected will resolve a lot of the current uncertainty.

Both senators say the work of the clinics is too critical to be overlooked during the crisis.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Is your company open for business and ready to serve customers? Join our “Chicago-area ‘Open for Business’ directory” and let our audience know.

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular