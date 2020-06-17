Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

West Virginia county sees COVID-19 outbreak from residents who traveled to Myrtle Beach

News

by: Joey Stipek and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PRESTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) A West Virginia county is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 among residents who have traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

So far, three people have tested positive for COVID-19. Tests are pending on others, and the Preston County Health Department said they would not be surprised to see future cases.

The health department is asking Preston County residents who traveled to Myrtle Beach, any beach, or any crowded vacation destination in the last two weeks to self-quarantine for 14 days.

If you cannot quarantine, the health department asks that you limit your exposure to others and wear a face mask when in public or around other people.

Seasonal flights on Spirit Airlines from Charleston were scheduled to resume July 2.

Last week Myrtle Beach extended the city’s Emergency Declaration, and several restaurants temporarily closed over virus concerns. Local officials in South Carolina say the increased cases in the state are the result of increased testing.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular