Wellington visits the belugas

Wellington the rockhopper penguin stopped by the Underwater Viewing area of Shedd Aquarium’s Oceanarium habitat, home to several beluga whales, in the latest field trip during the temporary closure of the aquarium to human visitors.

In an email, a Shedd spokesperson noted: “The belugas abruptly stopped their swimming to take in the penguins. The whales, including Annik the calf born last year, collectively gathered at the window to take in Wellington and the other birds, who stared back as they waddled back and forth. Belugas are native to the northern hemisphere, so they would likely never encounter a penguin in the wild, as all penguin species are found in the southern hemisphere. That being said, the latest penguin field trip seemed just as enriching for the belugas as it was for the birds.”

Video: ©Shedd Aquarium/Lana Gonzalez