Listen Now
Jon Hansen

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Wellington visits the belugas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wellington the rockhopper penguin stopped by the Underwater Viewing area of Shedd Aquarium’s Oceanarium habitat, home to several beluga whales, in the latest field trip during the temporary closure of the aquarium to human visitors.

In an email, a Shedd spokesperson noted: “The belugas abruptly stopped their swimming to take in the penguins. The whales, including Annik the calf born last year, collectively gathered at the window to take in Wellington and the other birds, who stared back as they waddled back and forth. Belugas are native to the northern hemisphere, so they would likely never encounter a penguin in the wild, as all penguin species are found in the southern hemisphere. That being said, the latest penguin field trip seemed just as enriching for the belugas as it was for the birds.”

Video: ©Shedd Aquarium/Lana Gonzalez

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular