BENTON, Ill. — Two stars of The Real Housewives of New York City are in a new reality TV show set in Benton, Illinois. Bravo says that Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are in a new series called Welcome to Crappie Lake.

Lesseps and Morgan will be working with the mayor and city council to revitalize the town of around 7,000 people that was “devastated by the pandemic.” They also pick up a few odd jobs like cleaning hotel rooms.

The reality stars will be very busy when they’re not helping to make Benton great again. Bravo says that they will be catching crappie in Rend Lake with their bare hands and going mudding in monster trucks. They also drop in at bars and attend the local Testicle Festival. You can watch a trailer for the show here.

The show has a very “Fish out of water” vibe. The promo clip makes it seem a lot like the 2004 FOX show starring Paris Hilton called The Simple Life.

The show premieres on July 9 at 8 p.m. CT with back-to-back episodes. You can regularly see it on Bravo Sundays starting July 16 at 9 p.m. and streaming on Peacock the next day.