Watching Winter Live – December 29th, 2021

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – While the West continues to be pummeled by precipitation, much of the Midwest has finally seen their first measurable snowfall of the season where records were broken for lateness. It won’t stop there though. Short-term forecasts show a snow-producing system on the move this week, with long-range outlooks predicting above-average rain and/or snow for the Great Lakes region and parts of the Northeast.

In this week’s livestream, WGN Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce and KPLR11 St. Louis Chief Meteorologist John Fuller discussed the system trends headed our way including a probable wet New Year’s Day for the eastern half of the country. Viewer questions focused on the snowpack levels in the West and how much is needed to break the drought, as well as where the line will be drawn between snow and rain for these next few weather patterns. John also mentioned the delayed start to our winter weather season could mean a delayed end as well, something we will continue to track.

Tune in every Wednesday at 1p PT / 2p MT / 3p CT / 4p ET through March to hear from our Nexstar team of meteorologists on winter’s long-range, coast-to-coast outlook. Have a question or simple curiosity? Leave a comment and join the discussion!

