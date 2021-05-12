WATCH: Tamron Hall discusses the Purple Leash project and the relationship between domestic violence and pets

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Award-winning journalist and nationally syndicated talk show host Tamron Hall is shining a light on the relationship between domestic violence and pets through her advocacy of the Purple Leash Project.

The project, founded by Purina and RedRover, provides resources to make domestic violence shelters pet-friendly, allowing pets and people to heal together. According to statistics, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will experience some form of domestic abuse in their lifetime.

Hall says many victims delay leaving their abuser because they can’t take their pet with them to the shelter, as sadly, only about 10% of domestic violence shelters in the U.S. allow pets.

Advocates believe the gap leads the survivor to make a heartbreaking choice – flee to the shelter but leave their pet behind or stay in the abusive situation to protect their beloved pet.

The goal of the Purple Leash Project is to make all shelters pet friendly by 2025.

To learn more about the project and what you can do to support the cause, click here.