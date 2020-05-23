Listen Now
Watch Soon: Dr. Fauci answers your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’

Have a question about the fight against COVID-19 and our “new normal?” Email the question, your name, and your city to our experts at coronaquestions@nexstar.tv to have it answered on “Coronavirus House Calls.” Watch the next episode with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday, May 23 at 3 p.m. CT inside this story.

CBS 42’s Art Franklin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the death toll from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to rise in the U.S., we’re looking past statistics and taking your questions to Coronavirus Task Force member and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the federal government’s top epidemiologist, will be answering your questions about the fight against COVID-19 in the Nexstar digital original, “Coronavirus House Calls,” hosted by Emmy award-winning CBS 42 Anchor Art Franklin.

In this wide-ranging interview, Fauci warns our “new normal” could be around for awhile.

“We’re not going to eradicate this virus. It is so transmissible that it’s going to be around for a while. Can we eliminate it? Likely, if we do it correctly and we get a vaccine,” Fauci said in an interview on Nexstar’s “Coronavirus House Calls.” “The new normal will likely be for at least a cycle or more through seasons…”

Fauci has described the COVID-19 pandemic as a “worst nightmare” scenario, but he’s not without hope.

“The real determining factor to put this into the history books, will be if we get a safe and highly effective vaccine,” he added.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

TODAY’S EPISODE

Michael Saag, MD, Director of the Center for AIDS Research, University of Alabama at Birmingham

In this special edition of “Coronavirus House Calls,” Fauci is answering your most pressing questions about the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will stream within this article and on all Nexstar sites Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. Host Art Franklin will be joined by Coronavirus House Calls contributor Dr. Michael Saag.

In the meantime, check out the other episodes of Coronavirus House Calls, in which we explore topics like Vitamin D’s effect on COVID-19, travel during a pandemic, and the promising drug Remdesivir. Every weekend we assemble a panel of the most trusted doctors and healthcare professionals to answer your questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

In an era of information warfare, we’re fighting back with our greatest weapon: the truth. We’re here to talk about your concerns, differentiate between fact and fiction, and move from fear to hope as we navigate this “new normal” together.

