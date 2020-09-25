Watch: Mechanics rescue kitten stuck in dashboard of car

News

by: Jennifer Gardiner and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MURRAY, Utah (KTVX) – It wasn’t a typical day at work for some mechanics in Utah after a customer asked for help in pulling their new kitten out of their car’s dashboard.

John Chambers-Thieling, service advisor for Tim Dahle Nissan, said the owner called them and asked if they could help retrieve the kitten.

Chambers-Thieling told them to “bring it right in.”

They then drove their car, and the kitten, over to the dealership.

“In my job, you never know what can happen,” said Chambers-Thieling. “I took a call from a very distraught lady this morning, stating their new rescue kitten had gotten stuck behind the dash in their car.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular