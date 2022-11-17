CHICAGO — Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn, who was defeated in the 2014 gubernatorial race and unsuccessfully ran in the Democratic primary for Illinois Attorney General in 2018, is set to announce a new political plan Thursday afternoon.

Quinn has scheduled a press conference for 1:30 p.m. at the Allegro Hotel in downtown Chicago, where a press release states he will “announce his 2023 Political Election plans.” The release provides no hint as to what those plans may entail.

There are no statewide elections for Illinois in 2023, however a number of county and local municipalities do have political contests. This includes the City of Chicago’s Consolidated Municipal Election.

WGN will livestream the entire event within this story beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m.