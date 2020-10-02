WATCH: City of Las Vegas hosts Remembrance Ceremony, name reading in honor of #1October victims

News

by: Lucas Wright

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the third anniversary of 1 October, the City of Las Vegas and the Get Outdoors Nevada organization hosted a ceremony in remembrance of those we lost during the Oct. 1, 2017 shooting tragedy.

The ceremony included a reading of the names of the victims by Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and city of Las Vegas Communications Director David Riggleman.

A bell was tolled and a candle was lit in remembrance for each person we lost as a result of the attack at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular