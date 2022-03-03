WATCH: Car thieves crash into doughnut shop, narrowly miss 4-year-old boy

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 4-year-old child was nearly hit by a car that crashed into a doughnut shop in Colorado over the weekend, video from inside the store shows.

A father and son stopped into City Donuts in Aurora on Saturday morning looking for a sweet treat, but they were instead met with a near-death experience when stolen car ran a red light at a nearby intersection, slammed into another car and then crashed into the shop.

Kirk Manzanares, the owner’s brother, saw the entire thing unfold as he was leaving the store.

“I saw it come in, and ‘pop, pop,’ [the driver] hit the two yellow pylons there, and he just kinda rolled right into the store, broke out the doors and the window into the doughnut case,” Manzanares explained. “Then he looked at me and I looked at him and he took off running.”

The frightening moments were caught on two different cameras, too. In one angle, the father can been seen at the register, with his son standing a few steps away near the doughnut display. The car then slams through the entrance, narrowly missing the 4-year-old. In another angle, the father can be seen jumping into action as soon as he sees where the car is headed, lunching toward his son and pulling him from harm’s way.

Aurora Police soon began looking for the car thieves who caused roughly $50,000 in damages to the shop. Manzanares, however, is just thankful everyone made it out alive.

“I’m just really happy that the kid is OK, and the dad was OK,” Manzanares said. “That was my main concern.”

He also spoke with the father and son after the incident, and it appeared they had some cuts and scratches. Police say they suffered minor injuries.

Manzanares is now offering the little boy a free doughnut every Saturday for the rest of his life because of what happened.

City Donuts, meanwhile, remained open but boarded up as of earlier this week.