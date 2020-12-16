Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

WATCH: Boston hospital workers celebrate COVID-19 vaccine arrival in viral TikTok video

News

by: Sydney Kalich

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (NewsNation Now) — Staff at Boston Medical Center marked the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine to its hospital by busting a move to a Lizzo song.

Footage by the hospital, shared to TikTok, shows staff dancing to the song “Good as Hell” as they celebrated the arrival of Massachusetts’s first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The vaccine received emergency authorization by the FDA Friday and was shipped out early Sunday.

Editor’s note: The song in this video contains strong language.

“We are excited to have been the first Massachusetts hospital to receive the Pfizer vaccine and are ready to start vaccinating our health care workers this week,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.

Since the video was posted on TikTok, it has been viewed millions of times across social media. The video was also posted to Twitter by Boston Medical Center CEO Kate Walsh, where it has been viewed more than 3 million times.

“Why I love my job @The_BMC!” Walsh said in her tweet “Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their frontline colleagues, getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines. A great day, a great place.”

Massachusetts has reported almost 300,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 11,000 deaths according to data complied by Johns Hopkins University.

