WATCH: 2 rescued from icy waters after truck doing ‘donuts’ loses control during snowstorm

News

by: Teresa Pellicano, WTNH,

Posted: / Updated:

Video credit: Stamford Fire Dept

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — During Monday’s snowstorm, a truck with two people inside went into the water at a Connecticut harbor after doing “donuts” in a parking lot, according to the Stamford Advocate.

Stamford Capt. Richard Conklin told the Advocate that a call came in around 2:30 p.m. about “someone losing control of a vehicle that fell into the water” at Cummings Park in Stamford.

The Advocate reports that the driver was doing donuts in the fresh snow.

A female occupant was able to get herself out of the car, but a male needed help. Both were pulled to safety by fire crews.

The Advocate reports fire department divers were called to the scene to assist a tow company in removing the truck from the water.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular