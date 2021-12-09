Senate Republicans vote to block vaccine mandate on large businesses

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Wednesday evening, Senate Republicans and two Senate Democrats voted to block President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on large businesses.

“They really have gone too far,” Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said. “I say that as someone who is pro-vaccine.”

Since the president announced the federal rules, the GOP has railed against them, calling them unconstitutional. Sen Mike Braun, R-Ind., spearheaded the effort.

At a Wednesday press conference, he said the mandate would hurt not help the economy.

“When you put it in these terms either get it or you lose your job, you’re on the wrong side of the issue,” Braun said.

But Democrats say its Republicans on the wrong side.

“My friends, America, we are in the middle of a public health crisis,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said.

He says Republicans are ignoring science to score political points.

“That allows the COVID virus to spread to mutate to create new variants and create stronger new variants,” Schumer said.

The Wednesday vote is largely symbolic as the White House has already vowed to push back.

“If it comes to the president’s desk, he will veto it,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The battle will likely play out in court.