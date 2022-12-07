WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats in Washington are taking a victory lap after Sen. Raphael Warnock of won reelection in Georgia’s runoff, securing the Democratic majority in the Senate.

With a 51-49 majority in the Senate, Democrats will have more power to advance bills, confirm judges and subpoena witnesses.

“We want to get things done,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said. “We’ll have greater oversight ability.”

Many Republicans, meanwhile, are taking their loss in Georgia as a cue to reconsider strategies. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said the party must change its message and start delivering for the American people.

“We better learn from what’s happened,” Braun said Wednesday. “We are basically for nothing and we complain about it… We are going to keep seeing the same results if we don’t do something different.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., agreed, saying it’s time to throw out the old playbook.

“I think we need a new agenda,” he said. “Republicans haven’t won a popular majority of the presidential vote since 2004, they’ve only won it once since 1988. I mean, there’s some issues here.”

Schumer suggested the answer is for Republicans to abandon so-called MAGA politics and start working across the aisle.

“Turn left, Republicans,” he said.

Schumer wouldn’t speculate about what issues should be prioritized when the new Congress convenes with his party holding the Senate and Republicans in control of the House.