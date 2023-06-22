BURLINGTON, Wis. — The most expensive single-family home for sale in Wisconsin, according to Zillow, is similar to the most expensive for sale in the entire Midwest but it’s listed for a quarter of the price at $11.5 million.

The primary home at 2640 South Road in Burlington is a massive 10,000 square foot structure with five bedrooms, five full-bathrooms, and three half-bathrooms, but it’s the plot which is driving the price. The sale comes with a stunning 350 acres and is located just east of Lake Geneva. In fact, it’s less than a mile as the crow flies from the Grand Geneva resort which proves a large development in the area can be successful.

Photo provided by: Wisign Photo LLC and Jessa Hensley Photography

If you reacted to the home stats like this author did, you were surprised that a 10,000 square foot home only had five bedrooms. However, a glance through its photos reveals why: all of the recreational space.

The house includes a full-sized indoor pool, a separate bar area with in-ground hot tub, an in-home theater, a billiards room and lounge, wood accented den, and a four-seasons room off the master bedroom. It also comes with the standard spaces such as a formal dining room, family room, kitchen, and foyer with a not-so-standard oversized crystal chandelier.

In addition to the swath of land and New England style main house, the property includes three additional single-family homes, a large pole building, its own small lake and numerous trails.

The Zillow listing first went live on May 12 and can be seen here.

It was briefly unseated as the most expensive home for sale in Wisconsin when a historic Lake Geneva mansion hit the market, which we wrote about here. However that home is now listed as being under contract.

Listing agent: Jack Baker

