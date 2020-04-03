Listen Now
Walmart to limit number of customers in stores starting April 4

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart announced on Friday it will start limiting the number of customers allowed in its stores starting on Saturday, April 4.

The company said employees will only allow five customers inside per 1,000 square feet of store space, which equals about 20 percent of a store’s usual capacity.

The average size of a Walmart Supercenter is around 180,000 square feet.

Once the store reaches capacity, customers will be asked to stand in lines outside of the store at a social distance of six feet apart.

Many stores have already marked the sidewalks with signage. As one customer exits the store, associates will allow one more customer inside.

All aisles will be marked as one-way thoroughfares to limit contact between customers. Some stores may also begin selling only essential items.

See the full Walmart press release here.

