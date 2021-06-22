Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Walgreens offering $25 incentive to people who get COVID-19 vaccine

News

by: Addy Bink/KTVX,

Posted: / Updated:

Dozens of businesses — and even some states — have offered Americans who receive the COVID-19 vaccine an incentive. Now, Walgreens is following the trend. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(KTVX) – Dozens of businesses — and even some states — have offered Americans who receive the COVID-19 vaccine an incentive. Now, Walgreens is following the trend.

If you have yet to receive your shot, Walgreens is now offering $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards if you do.

The rewards will be immediately available after you receive your COVID-19 vaccine if you have a myWalgreens account. And if you don’t have an account, you can opt to receive a $25 Walgreens gift card after vaccination.

According to Walgreens, parents or guardians of eligible kids, ages 12 to 15, who get the vaccine will also be eligible to redeem the $25 incentive on behalf of their minor children.

The incentive is intended to encourage more individuals to get the vaccine in support of President Joe Biden’s National Month of Action. The president set a vaccination goal to deliver at least one shot to 70% of adult Americans by July Fourth.

Walgreens says 4,000 of its locations have extended pharmacy hours on Fridays in June to provide more access to the vaccine.

To schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walgreens, visit Walgreens.com or call 1-800-Walgreens.

Kroger recently announced vaccinated Americans have a chance at winning one of five $1 million payouts, totaling $5 million in cash prizes, or free groceries for a year.

If you’ve been vaccinated, you could also win a free flight or a year’s worth of travel from United Airlines. Other brands such as Shake Shack, Target, Krispy Kreme, Budweiser, and more are offering freebies to vaccinated Americans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories