Waffle House closes 365 restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic

by: Nexstar Media Wire

(NEXSTAR) – Waffle House announced Tuesday that it will be closing hundreds of restaurants as COVID-19 cases grow across the United States.

The beloved Georgia-based chain known for staying open 24 hours a day all year long, will be temporarily shuttering 365 locations.

Another 1,627 are slated to remain open as of Tuesday. If you have a deep hunger for biscuits and gravy or a pecan waffle, customers are encouraged to call in carryout orders.

On March 15, Waffle House wrote in a Facebook post that they are “trying our best to keep our Customers and Associates safe, and also keep our nearly 45,000 Associates employed.

