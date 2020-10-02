VP Pence tests negative for COVID-19

ISTANBUL (AP) — Journalists and human rights activists called for justice for Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Friday, the second anniversary of The Washington Post columnist's brutal killing inside his country’s consulate in Istanbul.

Dozens of activists gathered at a memorial erected in Khashoggi's honor near the Saudi Consulate building in the Turkish city. The activists denounced the journalist's slaying, which cast a shadow over the reputation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and criminal proceedings in Saudi Arabia as inadequate.