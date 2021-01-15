VP Pence arrives in Charleston for Brig. Gen. Yeager memorial service

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Vice President Mike Pence landed in Charleston, West Virginia aboard Air Force Two here shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15.

Earlier this week, Pence announced he would be attending the memorial service honoring Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager today. 

Yeager, a native of Lincoln County, WV, died Dec. 7, 2020, at the age of 97. He was a World War II fighter ace and the first person to break the sound barrier.

The Celebration of Life begins today at noon. You can watch the full event right here on wowktv.com.

Popular