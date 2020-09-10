VP Mike Pence addresses cadets at Virginia Military Institute

by: Char'Nese Turner

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Vice President Mike Pence delivered remarks to cadets at the Virginia Military Institute Thursday afternoon in Lexington, Virginia.

Pence was joined by Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, who graduated from VMI in 1996.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris spoke in Florida Thursday.

Harris hosted a conversation with Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar, and community leaders from Florida Memorial University to discuss the challenges facing the African American community in South Florida.

President Donald Trump also held a news conference Thursday afternoon.

