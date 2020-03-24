Listen Now
Jon Hansen

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Volunteers sew masks for California health care workers

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- With the rise of the novel coronavirus, health care professionals are dealing with shortages of protective gear.

Local hospitals say their supply of N95 masks is running critically low and are calling on the community for donations.

So, with needle and thread, volunteers have been working to keep our health care system from ripping at the seams.

“Instead of sitting here by yourself in your own head, you can do something,” said Vickie Fu. “Cut a piece of fabric and realize that it’s helpful somewhere.”

Fu and her mother, May, have been sewing masks for doctors and nurses all across Northern California. It’s a perfect fit for the 84-year-old, who worked as a seamstress for most of her life.

“Just sitting here, she was like, ‘It’s going to be like prison.’ But now she’s busy and doing something she enjoys,” Fu said.

They got the idea on Facebook, where people across the country are posting patterns and step-by-step instructions for making masks out of cotton fabric.

Fu is a pharmacist, so she is well connected in the medical community and has already been able to hand out the masks to dozens of doctors and nurses near her Granite Bay home. She also started a Facebook page to help other sewers get advice and connect with hospital workers.

“We can start just looking in our closets for pillowcases and flat sheets, clean them out and cut them. That’s one little part that’s very helpful,” she explained.

Fabric masks are not as protective as the N95 masks that medical professionals typically use. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they can be used as a last resort.

“If you were on the front lines taking care of somebody who is coughing and can’t breathe and dying, wouldn’t you want some protection?” Fu said. “So, you can continue to either help another person or protect yourself.”

In a time when it often feels like the world is unraveling, this is their small way of helping sew things back together.  

“Everybody can play a little part and when you do something it actually helps you to deal with crises better,” Fu said.

Hospitals across the region are accepting donations of N95 masks, but most are not taking fabric masks yet. However, individual doctors and nurses are asking for fabric masks on Facebook. You can click or tap here to help.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular