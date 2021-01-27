Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Visits to Las Vegas may have fueled coronavirus spread, study finds

News

by: David Charns, KLAS,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The spread of the coronavirus across the Southwest U.S. may be attributed to visits to Las Vegas, according to a study from smart thermometer company Kinsa Health.

“Travel to Las Vegas in recent months and a new coronavirus variant have likely contributed to the rapid, regional spread of cases across Southern California, Arizona and Nevada,” the company wrote Monday on its Health Weather website. “The data also shows strong correlations between the sickest counties and higher rates of travel to businesses along the Las Vegas Strip after New Year’s, as well as earlier in December, when the new variant took hold.”

Kinsa’s 2 million smart thermometers send anonymous data back to researchers to track spikes in fevers, which can help health leaders track the spread of disease.

“Generally, fever is a common symptom of COVID-19, and we can see that days or up to weeks before COVID-19 cases increase,” said Jane Putnam, Kinsa’s director of communications. “It’s a leading indicator of where increases are going to be.”

Kinsa researchers noted a correlation between communities in southern California with high rates of COVID-19 spread and travel to Las Vegas.

“An analysis of Kinsa’s daily illness data, which shows fluctuations in fevers weeks before test results are reported and is not affected by variations in testing regimes across state lines, shows that the southern California outbreak coincided with a similar spike in the southern half of Nevada and much of Arizona,” Kinsa researchers wrote.

According to cellphone location data from SafeGraph, people in the affected counties in California, Arizona and Nevada were up to twice as likely to have traveled to the Las Vegas Strip in December and January, Kinsa reported.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak had asked residents to stay in for New Year’s Eve, but hundreds ignored this, packing the Strip. While there were no fireworks on the Strip to celebrate 2021, the county did close part of the road to traffic.

The B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the United Kingdom, was found in a sample in Nevada last week, researchers said Monday. The variant is more contagious than the one first discovered in Wuhan, China.

However, cases in Nevada appear to be dropping from mid-January highs. For the second day in a row, the state reported less than 1,000 new virus infections in the past 24 hours.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular