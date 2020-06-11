Listen Now
Bob Sirott

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

VIRUS DIARY: The pandemic nudges him into the woods, sort of

News

by: ALEX SANZ, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this May 29, 2020, photo, sun shines through trees in the suburban Atlanta backyard of Associated Press journalist Alex Sanz. He went camping there and realized the adult, pandemic version of a childhood dream, even if nothing about it was how he imagined it. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)

ATLANTA (AP) — For someone who grew up on the sandy beaches and the urban jungle that is coastal South Florida, camping — real camping, as I imagined it — was the stuff you’d see in movies: friends gathered around a fire somewhere in the woods, eating marshmallows and telling ghost stories or listening for bears.

This childhood dream was never far from the imagination. Not while hiking the chaparral-covered Hollywood Hills when I called Los Angeles home, not while spending a weekend in New England when I worked in New York City. I realized, eight weeks into working from home, that if there was ever a time to go camping — real camping — this was it.

I searched online for tents and faced questions meant to intimidate a novice. Is a four-person tent too small for two adults, twin 9-year-old boys and a dachshund? Do I need a cabin tent or a dome tent? Do I spend hundreds of dollars on something I may only use once? What about bugs? What if it rains?

I decided on a six-person tent that’s supposed to assemble in 60 seconds. It was a lot easier than trying to figure out poles and stakes. And it was on sale.

I had it all planned out. We’d make a weekend out of it. The campgrounds and national parks were closed, so we’d do this in the backyard of our suburban Atlanta home. I’d rake the oak leaves that blew in from a neighbor’s yard. The boys would pick out snacks and board games.

On a recent Friday evening, I powered down the laptop after a late meeting, opened the tent box and brought it outside. It took about 15 minutes, but I did it. I pitched my first tent. This was my moment.

The boys watched, eagerly asking questions you’d expect from 9-year-olds. But after dinner, as the sun set, there were cracks in the excitement. One by one, my urban family had a change of heart. In this uncertain time that had already been full of relative isolation, I’d spend this night alone.

Blankets and pillows in hand, I stared at the spacious tent. I looked back toward the house and said good night. I locked the door, walked about 15 feet and set off on this adventure under our canopy of trees.

As I pulled up the covers and made myself comfortable on the queen-size air mattress, I realized: Real camping is nothing like the movies. The air was crisp and there was a surprising stillness to the night. I could smell the sweet fragrance of a neighbor’s flowering Japanese privet. I was cold. Even under several covers, wearing a T-shirt and a pair of shorts in 58-degree air was cooler than I expected.

I was alone, but this rare moment of solitude almost fit the moment.

The moon was waning. I gazed into the clear sky and counted dozens of planets and stars. I watched the International Space Station cross below the horizon. It was a time to see, and a time to feel. And I enjoyed it, for a moment, without life’s worries.

No sooner had I dozed off nature’s soundtrack roused me: the soaring chorus of cardinals, mockingbirds and robins. The unrelenting sound of a hungry woodpecker. The chirps of chipmunks and squirrels.

There were no friends. There was no campfire, no marshmallows, no ghost stories or bears. But after months of pandemic stress, it was an important moment of solitude. It brought a needed peace to an otherwise chaotic spring.

It wasn’t how I imagined it. But as a good friend reminded me, I finally did something I’d always wanted to do. The adult, pandemic version of a childhood dream had just come true.

___

Virus Diary, an occasional feature, showcases the coronavirus saga through the eyes of Associated Press journalists around the world. Follow Alex Sanz, AP’s deputy director of newsgathering for the U.S. South, on Twitter at @AlexSanz.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories