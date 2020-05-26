Listen Now
Virginia woman whose rooster was stolen gets surprise

by: Keyris Manzanares, Talya Cunningham and Nexstar Media Wire

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman who was pleading for the safe return of her beloved “Rooster” was surprised when it was dropped off to her Monday.

Tina Walls said two teens recognized the stolen lawn decoration after earlier reports and returned it. “Rooster” was stolen nearly three weeks ago.

Wall took to Facebook after her 6-foot rooster was stolen, writing a comical post to alert the community about what happened.

“APB!! Someone stole Rooster!” she said in the post.

Thanks to a previous act of kindness, Walls now has two roosters after another person dropped off a colorful replacement for her stolen rooster last week.

Tina Walls received a colorful rooster after hers was stolen.

