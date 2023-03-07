GREENSBORO, NC(WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies advance with a close 67-64 win over Notre Dame in the first round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Tuesday night at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. The defending champs will play N.C. State Wednesday night at 9:30 in the second round. Grant Basile led the Hokies with 20 points. Justyn Mutts had a double double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction