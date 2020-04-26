Live Now
Viral video shows large house party in Chicago amid coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO – Video of a house party Saturday night on reportedly on the West Side has gone viral and caused concern among residents.

The video, uploaded by Tink Purcell, has reached over 50,000 shares in less than a day.

Chicago police could not confirm the location of the party, but many residents have told WGN-TV it took place somewhere on the West Side.

On Sunday afternoon, CPD did issue the following statement.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media depicting a large house party inside of an alleged Chicago residence. While we cannot authenticate the nature or location of the gathering, we want to remind everyone of the social distancing requirements in place. CPD will disperse crowds in violation of social distancing requirements, and if necessary, issue citations or as a last resort, enforce via arrest.”

The top comment in the Facebook video mentions how there are too many people at the party. WGN received several tips from viewers expressing their dismay.

“This upsets me because everyone is thinking about themselves and not others that they may be spreading it to,” said Chicago resident Jayna Lynn. “Death just doesn’t seem like something to be serious about to most during this pandemic.”

The virus has disproportionately affected the South and West Sides with the African American community making up 46% of death in the city.

WGN plans to ask Gov. Pritzker if he has seen the video in his 2:30 p.m. coronavirus update.

Warning: This video is uncensored. Viewer discretion is advised.

