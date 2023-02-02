Woodstock Willie’s Groundhog Day 2023 prediction is revealed – he saw his shadow, thus forecasting six more weeks of winter – during festivities in Woodstock, IL, on February 2, 2023. This year’s Groundhog Days festival marks the 30th anniversary of the release of the popular film “Groundhog Day” starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell and filmed primarily in Woodstock. The fun continues through the weekend.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction