On May 12, 2020, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels held a flyover of Chicago to honor healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The above video was shot by Lauren Lapka from WGN Radio’s Studio A.

Ryan Burrow was reporting from the Lakefront:

WGN’s Tom Skilling captured the following video:

The video below is from WGN-TV. The flyover can be seen at the 12:15 mark and then again beginning around 15:30.