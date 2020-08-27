VIDEO: Storm surge in Louisiana fishing community

DELCAMBRE, La. (WKRG) — The shrimping community of Delcambre, Louisiana is already feeling the effects of Hurricane Laura’s storm surge. Shrimp Boats that are docked in the Delcambre Canal are hanging on dearly. Reporter Britt Lofaso was on the scene in the middle of Laura’s wrath.
Laura made landfall about 1 AM near Cameron, Louisiana with winds of more than 150 mph.
LATEST HEADLINES
- The John Williams NewsClick: Should presidential debates happen?
- COVID-19: Dr. Laura Blaisdel explains how summer camps managed to keep kids corona-free
- Wintrust Business Lunch 8/27/20: Weekly jobless claims top 1 million again, a new Fed approach to inflation and the economic impact of Hurricane Laura
- Ald. Brian Hopkins on downtown public safety drill: ‘I don’t think we’ll be caught off guard again’
- Tracking the Tropics: Laura carves destructive path through Louisiana