VIDEO: Storm surge in Louisiana fishing community

DELCAMBRE, La. (WKRG) — The shrimping community of Delcambre, Louisiana is already feeling the effects of Hurricane Laura’s storm surge. Shrimp Boats that are docked in the Delcambre Canal are hanging on dearly. Reporter Britt Lofaso was on the scene in the middle of Laura’s wrath.

Laura made landfall about 1 AM near Cameron, Louisiana with winds of more than 150 mph.

