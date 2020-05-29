Live Now
Video shows protester being struck by SUV after falling from hood near Colorado Capitol

DENVER (KDVR) — Video shows a protester being struck by a vehicle after falling from its hood. The incident occurred Thursday evening on Broadway near the Colorado state Capitol.

The footage was taken by Annabel Escobar. It is about 21 seconds long.

At the beginning, a man can be seen on the hood of a Ford Edge. There are several other protesters surrounding the vehicle.

As the SUV moved forward, the man fell from the hood. The vehicle’s driver then turned to the right and struck the man.

The driver then took off, heading southbound on Broadway.

Thursday’s demonstrations were in response to the death of George Floyd, a man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer earlier this week.

In Denver, the protests turned violent and forced street closures throughout central parts of the city.

Vehicles at the state Capitol were damaged, and the building itself was vandalized.

