Video shows emotional moment COVID-19 patient thanks plasma donor for ‘saving my life’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina’s first convalescent plasma patient got to meet her donor Tuesday.

Prisma Health made the connection possible. The hospital system is testing the effectiveness of blood plasma in severe or critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Lisa Hardin of Columbia became the state’s first convalescent plasma recipient when doctors used plasma from someone who has recovered from COVID-19 to help Lisa.

The donor is Harriett Whitaker in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Tuesday’s virtual meeting between Harriett and Lisa was emotional for both patient and donor.

“I know that it saved my life and I just wanted to thank you and I’m gonna be your friend forever,” said Hardin.

“It’s just hard to describe what it feels like to know that you saved somebody’s life doing something to me that seems so simple and easy to do,” added Whitaker.

