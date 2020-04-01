Listen Now
Video shows Disney raising American flag inside empty Magic Kingdom

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Walt Disney World President Josh D’Amaro shared video on Wednesday that shows Disney security Cast Members raising the American flag inside an empty Magic Kingdom.

“While our world looks very different today, one thing endures…the American flag still flies over Walt Disney World,” D’Amaro wrote on Instagram. “I’m inspired how our Security Cast Members continue to raise it each and every morning at Magic Kingdom while they are on duty protecting the magic. It’s a symbol that we’re still here and will not falter. I hope this inspires you as well.”

Walt Disney World recently announced its theme parks will remain closed “until further notice.”

“We will be back. Thanks to all our incredible Cast Members who continue to maintain the magic until that day. Until then, please take care of yourselves and your families. We will see you soon.”

