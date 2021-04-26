Video shows California police officer knock woman unconscious

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Fairfield, California, are investigating after a domestic call ended with an officer throwing a woman to the ground, leaving her unconscious.

It happened back in October of 2020, but video of the incident was just made public this week. In it, you can see Diana Santos’ legs fly up, then the camera pans to her on the ground.

Santos said she doesn’t remember what happened. She just remembers the police arriving and then waking up receiving medical attention. Months later, her family members say they are still very scared and fighting legal battles.

Santos’ husband Edward Chaves was there as the incident unfolded.

“We asked for help and what we got was my wife injured and my kids taken to jail,” Chaves said.

The family had called police for help after a domestic incident between Santos’ daughter and her boyfriend. The family says it led to the scene caught on video.

“The help came and we thought things would be OK and the next thing you know my wife is on the floor, we thought dead,” said Chaves.

Santos’ attorney John Ambrosio said she is being charged with two misdemeanor accounts — one for resisting arrest and one for obstruction.

He said his law firm just found the video of the incident on social media. They don’t know who took it. Ambrosio said they had their first hearing last week; this week he is meeting with the district attorney. He hopes the case will be dismissed.

Santos has retained another lawyer for a civil suit against the Fairfield Police Department.

The Fairfield Police Department had not responded to a request for comment as of Monday afternoon.