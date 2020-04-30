Listen Now
Video shows 8-year-old boy take first steps after recovering from brain surgery

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Just 12 days after undergoing brain surgery, an 8-year-old boy at Boston Children’s Hospital walked again, and the joyful moment was captured on video.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, 8-year-old Justin went to the ER after suffering from back pain about two weeks ago. Justin and his family found out the back pain was caused by a large tumor covering his cerebellum.

He was diagnosed with a brain tumor and was scheduled to receive surgery.

After a couple of days recovering from a successful surgery, Justin’s mom captured a video of him walking for the first time up and down the hospital’s hallway.

