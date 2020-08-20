Video: Shedd Aquarium penguin chicks go for their first swim

News

The four Magellanic penguin chicks at Shedd Aquarium reached another milestone recently, going for their first swim. The chicks’ furry baby feathers have been replaced by new waterproof feathers. As the video shows, they first investigate the pool area and then one of them builds up the courage to be the first to dive in, followed by the others. The Aquarium is open to visitors and soon the penguins will be moving to the public display area.

