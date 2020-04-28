Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts not Fear
John Williams

Video of Chicago wedding sparks backlash

News

CHICAGO (WGN) — After a crowded house party made headlines in Chicago, another public gathering has drawn attention.

A video of an Orthodox Jewish wedding ceremony in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood drew comments on social media, but a rabbi who stopped by the wedding said the video doesn’t capture the full story.

The wedding took place on April 23 and was supposed to be just family and a few close friends in a backyard.

However, video outside the home shows a larger gathering of people. The video was taken by a rabbi that lives in the neighborhood. He posted the video but took it down after too many negative comments.

He said what the video doesn’t show is that people were actually social distancing and most were wearing masks. He did admit that the crowd got a little large and was broken up about 15 minutes later.

Alderman Debra Silverstein told Block Club Chicago she was upset after the video was posted because of all the cases in the neighborhood.

Block Club Chicago reported earlier in April that West Ridge had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Illinois.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

