VIDEO: Momma deer comes running to check on crying newborn boy

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Motherhood knew no bounds when a momma deer came running out of the woods in Ohio after hearing a newborn human baby crying.

Hanna Burton and her son, Charlie, were outside on their deck doing a tummy time exercise when the 5-week-old started to fuss.

Hanna was recording at the time, and you see her comfort Charlie, “It’s ok.” Just as she says that, a deer comes running out of the woods into their yard.

“Oh, nope, nope, nope!” Hanna says as she picks up Charlie.

“This is my baby,” Hanna tells the deer as she stares towards the deck. “This one’s my baby. It’s not yours. Hi, momma.”

“She thinks your her baby,” Hanna tells Charlie as she bounces him.

Hanna posted the video to her TikTok on Friday, and it has since gotten more than 16 million views, 4 million likes, and 25,000 comments.

The top comment on the video jokes, “She was ready to name that baby Tarzan and raise it as her own.”

@hannaburton When you almost have to throw down with a momma deer because your baby starts crying outside ♬ original sound – Hanna Burton