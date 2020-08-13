VIDEO: Louisiana woman has electric experience on her front porch

by: Michael Scheidt

MORGAN CITY, La. (BRPROUD) – So you think you are safe when you are right outside your house?

Think again!

Louisiana resident Sarah Ribardi is lucky to be alive after finding out that stepping outside your front door can sometimes be dangerous.

While Ribardi was outside her front door, lightning struck the house next door.

That one lightning strike caused damage to multiple houses.

This is what it looked like after the lightning strike:

There is no word on the condition of the cat seen running at the end of the video.

