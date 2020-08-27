VIDEO: Laura leaves damage in Vinton, Louisiana

News

by: Chris Best

Posted: / Updated:

VINTON, La. (WKRG) — As Hurricane Laura blows farther north, crews are able to get out on the roads and see some of the damage. Meteorologist David Yeomans is in Vinton Louisiana where he saw a damaged gas station.

Laura is the strongest storm to ever hit this part of the Gulf Coast. It made landfall about 1 AM near Cameron, Louisiana with winds of more than 150 mph. Part of the roof of the gas station was ripped off and leaning on the gas pumps. Yeomans says there is debris everywhere and extensive damage to all the businesses in the area.

