Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

VIDEO: Husband sings through Alabama nursing home window to his 83-year-old wife

News

by: Blake Brown

Posted: / Updated:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Jerry Perkins and his wife Louise have been together for nearly 65 years. With the coronavirus threat this is the first time he hasn’t been able to have any sort of physical contact with her. Louise has been in an assisted living facility in Bay Minette for 1083 days.

On Monday Jerry and his daughter, Sandra, visited the facility and were only able to communicate with their loved one through a window. Jerry sang “You Are My Sunshine” to his 83-year-old wife, letting her know how much he loved her.

“Going in there to see and just to be a glass apart from us was very encouraging to us to be able to see her,” their daughter said.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular