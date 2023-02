The Chase Bank in Bloomingdale caught fire Friday evening after being hit by a vehicle. WGN-TV reports that the driver told investigators she thought she was hitting the brake when she hit the gas pedal and crashed into the building. The crash hit a gas line which contributed to the fire. Bank customers, some of whom store items in the bank’s safe deposit boxes, gathered at the bank waiting for word on their valuables.

WGN Radio’s Bob Coyne drove by the scene and captured the following video:

