Video: Driver smashes through traffic arm, jumps Florida drawbridge

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Daytona Beach police say a driver smashed through a traffic arm in front of the Main Street bridge Monday and crossed as the drawbridge was opening.

Cameras show the driver of an SUV, heading east, blowing through signals and the traffic arms that were in the down position.

The driver hit another traffic arm out of view of the camera. The traffic arms were both damaged along with the driver’s windshield.

A different camera angle shows the bridge going up as the driver approached, going airborne while crossing.

According to WESH 2 News, the traffic arms had to be replaced. Police say they believe they’ve identified the driver.

