Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago held a virtual Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony this year. The following information was provided by the City of Chicago: “This virtual ceremony was recorded in the Grand Army of the Republic Hall at the Chicago Cultural Center, Hubbard High School and the Victory Monument at 35th Street and King Drive in the Bronzeville neighborhood. It includes keynote remarks by Allen J. Lynch, U.S. Army Veteran and Medal of Honor Recipient; remarks by Aldermen, representatives of Military Branches and Emanuel Johnson, Chair of the Advisory Council on Veterans Affairs; the Presentation of Colors by Chicago Public Schools Junior ROTC; the National Anthem performed by Cadet Maximilian Daichendt of Lane Tech High School; and a wreath presentation.”
Video: Chicago Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony
/ Updated: